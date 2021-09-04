CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

434 FPUS56 KLOX 041110

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

CAZ041-050115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning fog. Highs mid 70s to

around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 70s to lower 80s at the beaches to

the upper 80s and 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid to

upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ087-050115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs lower to mid 80s near the coast to the

lower to mid 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs lower to

mid 80s near the coast to the lower to mid 90s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid

70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ040-050115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the

mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs upper

60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

CAZ039-050115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Below passes and canyons north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest west of

the airport.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid

60s to around 70 in the hills. Below passes and canyons north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest west of

the airport.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-050115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ547-050115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ046-050115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s except

the mid 50s to around 60 colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101 except around 90 coastal slopes

and higher peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s

except around 60 colder valleys.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s except the mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-050115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 85 to

100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 80s to the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s and lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ088-050115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ059-050115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ054-050115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-050115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 90 to 100 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-050115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-050115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid 60s

to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid

60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s

to lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid

60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid 60s

to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

CAZ036-050115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 85 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs 85 to 103.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs 85 to

101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs 85 to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 80s near Buellton to the upper 90s far inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower 80s near Buellton to the mid 90s far inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 70s near Buellton to near 90 far inland.

CAZ037-050115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ051-050115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 106 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 98 to 107 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper

50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 80s to

lower 90s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-050115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-050115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs mid to

upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs from around

70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon.

Highs mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs upper

60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-050115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

410 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the

upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to

the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid to

upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

