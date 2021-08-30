CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

CAZ041-310045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

CAZ087-310045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

CAZ040-310045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ039-310045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

CAZ548-310045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ547-310045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 90 to

100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ046-310045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-310045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog. Highs from the lower 80s to the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy

night through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs from the upper 70s to the lower 90s.

CAZ088-310045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

CAZ059-310045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 96 to

106. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ054-310045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to

the 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s

to around 80 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ053-310045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to

the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around

60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around

80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ052-310045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-310045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s

inland.

CAZ036-310045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower 80s near Buellton to 100 far inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 70s near Buellton to the lower 90s far inland

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Night through morning low clouds,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs from

the lower 70s near Buellton to the upper 80s far inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs from

the lower 70s near Buellton to the upper 80s far inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs

from the mid 70s near Buellton to the lower 90s far inland.

CAZ037-310045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s

except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s except the lower 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ051-310045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to around 60. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-310045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ549-310045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-310045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

335 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 60s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after moring low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior.

