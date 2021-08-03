CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 2, 2021

_____

724 FPUS56 KLOX 031002

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

CAZ041-040030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

90 to 100 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to 90 to 100 inland. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy late night low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper

80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s

inland.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-040030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the upper 80s to mid 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s to mid

90s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

$$

CAZ040-040030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy late night low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Highs from around 70

at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around 70 at

the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-040030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid

60s to around 70 in the hills. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest west of the airport.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest west of

the airport.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around

70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-040030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ547-040030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Warmest in the western valley.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-040030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 80 to 95.

$$

CAZ088-040030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-040030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105 except the mid to upper 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105 except the mid to upper 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy late night low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs 93 to 103 except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and

higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ054-040030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s

at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ053-040030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 107 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 107 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from 92 to 100 at low

elevations to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Lows from

the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs from the upper 80s to mid

90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to

the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

$$

CAZ059-040030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows in the mid

60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ034-035-040030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around 90

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs from the 60s at

the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-040030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 90 to 104. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 90 to 104. West afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs 85 to 102. West afternoon winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs 80 to 95.

$$

CAZ052-040030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Across the western half of the Santa Ynez range... North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 45 and 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Across the western half of the Santa Ynez

range...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 45 and 50

mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-040030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s and 60s. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-040030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 103 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 80s to

around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s

at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs

from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-040030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Highs 89 to 105. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 105. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 102. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 83 to 102.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 100. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-040030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

upper 70s to mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-040030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the 80s to lower 90s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather