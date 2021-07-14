CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

CAZ041-150030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

CAZ087-150030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-150030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

CAZ039-150030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ548-150030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog . Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ547-150030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s

and 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s and 90s.

CAZ046-150030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy late night low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy

night through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

CAZ044-045-150030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ088-150030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

CAZ059-150030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph...except gusts between 45 and 50 mph near

Lake Palmdale.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...except gusts

between 45 and 50 mph near Lake Palmdale.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph...except gusts between 45 and 50 mph near

Lake Palmdale.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...except gusts

between 45 and 50 mph near Lake Palmdale.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph...except gusts between 45 and 50 mph near

Lake Palmdale.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 94 to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 70s. Highs 94 to 104.

CAZ054-150030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 90s at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Lows in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

CAZ053-150030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

90s at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations

to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

CAZ052-150030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to

mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s

to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-150030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early

spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

CAZ036-150030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ037-150030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower to

mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

CAZ051-150030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-150030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Highs 94 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

94 to 102.

CAZ549-150030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ550-150030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 14 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the upper 60s to

mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

