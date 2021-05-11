CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

293 FPUS56 KLOX 111002

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

CAZ041-120000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at

the beaches to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

CAZ087-120000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-120000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ039-120000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ548-120000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-120000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-120000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70 except around 60 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

CAZ044-045-120000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ088-120000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

CAZ059-120000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. East winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ054-120000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear except for areas of night through

morning low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60

at high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid

60s to around 70 at high elevations.

CAZ053-120000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from

the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to

mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear except for patchy night through

morning low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ052-120000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid

60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s

inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at the

beaches to the mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60

at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-120000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

CAZ037-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s except the mid 50s to around 60 in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ051-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to

the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations.

CAZ038-120000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ549-120000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast

to the mid to upper 60s interior. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-120000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

302 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s

near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the

coast to around 70 interior. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast

to around 70 interior. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

