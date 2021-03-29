CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

_____

494 FPUS56 KLOX 291003

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

CAZ041-300030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

$$

CAZ087-300030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the upper

60s to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ040-300030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

$$

CAZ039-300030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ548-300030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in

the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ547-300030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph developing towards dawn.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North to

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to around 60. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-300030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid

60s to around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-300030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to around 80. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-300030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

CAZ059-300030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s and 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-300030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at

low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s

at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Lows from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around

60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-300030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-300030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower

80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid

70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows in the 40s to around

50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland.

$$

CAZ036-300030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy early morning low clouds and

fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ037-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds around 15

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ051-300030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ038-300030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

around 80. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ549-300030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Highs from the mid to upper

50s near the coast to the mid 60s to around 70 interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

CAZ550-300030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the upper 60s and 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather