CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

189 FPUS56 KLOX 131149

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

CAZ041-140045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ087-140045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s near the coast to around 60 interior. Areas

of west winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-140045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ039-140045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph below passes and canyons.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the beaches late. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-140045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

CAZ547-140045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ046-140045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-140045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ044-045-140045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20

with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-140045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from around 40 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the morning. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear with a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ053-140045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ059-140045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest to west winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow showers possible

in the foothills. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s, except upper 30s in the foothills. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ052-140045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of northwest to north winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20

mph late.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet, lowering to 4500 feet

late. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet, lowering

to 3500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ034-140045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ035-140045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to

the mid to upper 60s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ036-140045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early, then areas low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-140045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ051-140045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs from around 50 at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

CAZ038-140045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ549-140045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-140045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

349 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s near the coast to the upper

50s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid

50s near the coast to the lower to mid 60s interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

