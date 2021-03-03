CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021

_____

643 FPUS56 KLOX 031140

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

CAZ041-040030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-040030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ547-040030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ548-040030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-040030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50 except the mid to upper 30s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ044-045-040030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

40s except the mid to upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70 except around

60 nearest the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except

the upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ088-040030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ053-040030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet in the evening. Storm total snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-040030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 3 inches

with local amounts up to 6 inches over higher peaks. Lows from

the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-040030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ039-040030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ034-035-040030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper

60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ036-040030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter

mile or less. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ052-040030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-040030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ051-040030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ038-040030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ087-040030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ550-040030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ549-040030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

340 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Stewart



