Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

CAZ041-260100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the morning, mainly

between Santa Monica and Leo Carrillo including Malibu, shifting

to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ040-260100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Then shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph late afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ547-260100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph

in the foothills. Winds diminishing some in the late afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid

to upper 50s in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ548-260100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph, with local gusts to 35 mph across the foothills in

the morning. Winds decreasing in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ046-260100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. Winds then decreasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid

40s to around 50 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-260100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph

in the foothills. Winds diminishing some late afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper

40s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-260100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 65 mph. Winds diminishing some late afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ053-260100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph, decreasing in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ054-260100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph decreasing to

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-260100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

around 40 in the hills. West winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ039-260100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds around

15 to 25 mph early.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Mainly Gaviota to Refugio

and around the hills of Montecito.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ034-035-260100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. With

local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 60s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-260100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts

to 35 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ052-260100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ037-260100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ051-260100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-260100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. East

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ087-260100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds then shifting to the

north and diminishing some in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ550-260100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-260100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

349 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

