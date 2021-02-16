CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

CAZ041-170115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

CAZ087-170115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around 60.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Areas of northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-170115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds around 15

mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

CAZ039-170115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph early in the morning then diminishing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the north 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-170115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-170115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ088-170115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ045-170115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ044-170115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds diminishing after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ046-170115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ054-170115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

60 mph...diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5

Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid

50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

CAZ053-170115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy...except mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers on the north slopes in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph...diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

CAZ059-170115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ052-170115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to

around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower

50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ034-170115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming north around 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to around 70 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

CAZ035-170115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. orth winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at

the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

CAZ036-170115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

CAZ051-170115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. East winds 10

to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s

at high elevations.

CAZ037-170115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ038-170115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ550-170115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ549-170115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PST Tue Feb 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

