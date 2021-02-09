CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021 _____ 899 FPUS56 KLOX 091132 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 CAZ041-100045- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ087-100045- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ040-100045- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ039-100045- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph wester portion in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ548-100045- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ547-100045- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning with patchy fog, then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ CAZ046-100045- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ088-100045- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ044-045-100045- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 in the Ojai Valley. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 0 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. $$ CAZ054-100045- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle on coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-100045- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle on coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-100045- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ052-100045- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s and 40s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-100045- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at the beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to the lower 60s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland. $$ CAZ035-100045- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ036-100045- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 0s to around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ037-100045- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning with patchy fog then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ051-100045- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ038-100045- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ549-100045- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-100045- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 332 AM PST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. 