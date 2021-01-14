CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

_____

297 FPUS56 KLOX 141128

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

CAZ041-150100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, mainly below

passes and canyons from Malibu to West Los Angeles.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills. Areas of north to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, mainly below passes and canyons

from Malibu to West Los Angeles

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at the beaches

to the near 90 inland. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph, mainly below passes and canyons from

Malibu to West Los Angeles, diminishing in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Local

north winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons near Malibu

late.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s inland. Areas of north to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons near Malibu.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ087-150100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ040-150100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 20 mph late.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph late.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Local

northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-150100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

the mid 50s to mid 60s in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph late in the day from Refugio

westward.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ548-150100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Local northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Local

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Local northeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ547-150100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, mainly

northern and western sections. Local gusts to 50 mph near Porter

Ranch.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid 60s in

the hills. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph, mainly northern and western sections. Local gusts

to 45 mph near Porter Ranch.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of north to

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph, mainly

northern and western sections. Local gusts to 50 mph near Porter

Ranch. Winds diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Local north winds 15 to

25 mph northern and western sections.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, strongest

across northern and western sections.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ046-150100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s except the upper

40s to mid 50s colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast winds

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s

except around 50 colder valleys. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Area of

north to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-150100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Local gusts

to 50 mph in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the mid

to upper 60s in the hills. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Local gusts to 45 mph in the foothills

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Local gusts to 50 mph in

the foothills. Winds diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Local north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50

except the upper 30s in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ088-150100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Areas of northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-150100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s except around 50

in the hills.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s

except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Local northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the

lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ054-150100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-150100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. Areas

of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-150100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 70s at high elevations. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-150100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Local north

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower 80s inland. Local northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Local north winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ036-150100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Local northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Local north winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Local north

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ037-150100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for areas of low clouds and fog across

eastern sections this morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Local

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ051-150100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-150100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ549-150100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid

60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-150100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

328 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

