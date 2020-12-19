CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

582 FPUS56 KLOX 191127

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

CAZ041-200145-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Local north

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-200145-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to

mid 60s across the interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs lower to mid 60s.

CAZ040-200145-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

to upper 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ039-200145-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s except the mid to

upper 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s

except around 60 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 50s

in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ548-200145-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except

the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

CAZ547-200145-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest in the western

foothills in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 50s

to around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. North to northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ088-200145-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds diminishing some in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ045-200145-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds diminishing some in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except the mid

50s to around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds North winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-200145-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds diminishing some in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the

upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

and 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid

30s in the Ojai Valley.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s except the mid

30s in the Ojai Valley.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ046-200145-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around

40 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except around 40 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the

lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ054-200145-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-200145-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper

30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

CAZ059-200145-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s except around 40

in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s except

around 40 in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except

the lower to mid 40s in the hills. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s except the mid 30s to around 40 in the

hills. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s

except the mid to upper 30s in the hills.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

CAZ052-200145-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower 60s

at high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high

elevations.

CAZ034-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around

50 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Below passes and canyons, areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s

inland. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ035-200145-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to

the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the lower to mid 50s in

the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s

except the mid to upper 50s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s

except around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid

60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ036-200145-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the upper

40s to mid 50s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s

except the lower to mid 50s in the hills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

CAZ051-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10

to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

CAZ037-200145-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s except the lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo

Plain. East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s and 30s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the

Carrizo Plain. East winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ038-200145-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. East winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ550-200145-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s across the interior.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ549-200145-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

327 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

ASR

