CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020
_____
629 FPUS56 KLOX 161127
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
CAZ041-170030-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to around
90 inland. From Malibu to the Hollywood Hills, areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ087-170030-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to
the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast
to the mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-170030-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the mid
80s to around 90 inland. Areas of northeast to east winds 15 to
25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ039-170030-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s and 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ548-170030-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ547-170030-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Areas of north
to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts up to 40 mph mainly
northern portion.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. East
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ046-170030-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid 40s to around 50 colder valleys. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-170030-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Areas of northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph
with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ044-045-170030-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Areas of north to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper
40s in the Ojai Valley. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ054-170030-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Areas
of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at
low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s
to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to
the 50s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-170030-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Areas of east winds 15
to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the
mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s
in colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to
mid 60s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A
slight chance of rain. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to
the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at
high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-170030-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except
the upper 40s to mid 50s in the hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in
the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s except the lower
to mid 40s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ052-170030-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the
mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the
mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at
high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows from
the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to
mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid
50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to
the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
lower 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower
50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-170030-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to
the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the
upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to
the mid 60s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
the upper 60s inland.
$$
CAZ035-170030-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at the beaches to the 80s to
lower 90s inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the
beaches to around 70 inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to
around 70 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ036-170030-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ037-170030-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80. East winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo
Plain. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to around 70.
$$
CAZ051-170030-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at
high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-170030-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s and 60s.
$$
CAZ549-170030-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s
interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast
to the upper 60s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 60 near the coast to
around 70 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.
$$
CAZ550-170030-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
327 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near
the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to
mid 70s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near
the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
$$
Hall
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather