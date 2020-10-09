CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

963 FPUS56 KLOX 091018

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

CAZ041-100000-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast in the evening

spreading inland. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

upper 80s to mid 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ087-100000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid

to upper 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

$$

CAZ040-100000-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ039-100000-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s cooler beaches.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon from Refugio westward.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of

northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph from

Refugio westward, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s except the mid to upper 60s

cooler beaches. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon from Refugio westward.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph

from Refugio westward diminishing late.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon from Refugio

westward.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except

the 70s cooler beaches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the

70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ547-100000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ548-100000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ046-100000-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the upper 40s to

mid 50s colder valleys. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ044-045-100000-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s,

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-100000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-100000-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog on

the coastal slopes in the morning. Highs from the mid 70s to

around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle on coastal slopes late. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle on coastal slopes

in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s

to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-100000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Local gusts to 45 mph around Lake Palmdale and

adjacent foothills.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Local gusts

to 45 mph around Lake Palmdale and adjacent foothills.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Local gusts to 45 mph around Lake Palmdale and

adjacent foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the evening. Local gusts to 45 mph around Lake

Palmdale and adjacent foothills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ053-100000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, except mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle

on coastal slopes after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle on coastal slopes in

the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to

around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-100000-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at

low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest to north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ051-100000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the mid 60s to around

70 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ035-100000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-100000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early, then sunny. Highs in the 80s to

around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ034-100000-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s

and 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s and 70s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog, otherwise partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to

lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the 80s inland.

$$

CAZ037-100000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to near 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ038-100000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-100000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening then

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower 80s interior.

$$

CAZ550-100000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

318 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s to lower

90s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the

coast to the mid 80s to around 90 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s to lower 90s interior.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

