CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

565 FPUS56 KLOX 191607

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

900 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

CAZ041-200030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one

quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

CAZ087-200030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the

upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

CAZ040-200030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

CAZ039-200030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

900 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

Updated

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph far western portions this

morning and redeveloping by late afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening

diminishing overnight. Isolated gusts to 45 mph near Gaviota

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s cooler beaches.

CAZ548-200030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoky. Highs around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ547-200030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ044-045-200030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ088-200030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

815 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

Updated

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ046-200030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s

except the mid 50s colder valleys. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

CAZ054-200030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

815 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Smoky. Highs from the mid 80s to around

90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southeast to south winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming

south to southwest 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoky. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. South to southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

south to southeast 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoky. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

South to southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ053-200030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs

from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ059-200030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

815 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, Smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to 40 mph

in the foothills.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, smoky. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

south to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the foothills overnight.

Isolated gusts to 35 mph in the foothills in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the foothills in the

morning. Winds becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to 40 mph in the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60 except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Highs in the

upper 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ034-035-200030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s

at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid

80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

CAZ036-200030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ052-200030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

900 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

Updated

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 with local gusts to 40 mph in the

morning across western portions of Santa Ynez mountains,

redeveloping by late afternon. Otherwise northwest 10

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

western Santa Ynez Range in the evening. Otherwise northwest

to north 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the

mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ038-200030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ051-200030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid to upper

80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ037-200030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s except

the mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ549-200030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog locally dense

with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally

dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80

interior.

CAZ550-200030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the 80s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

mid to upper 80s interior.

Gomberg/ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

