CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
CAZ041-262315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the upper
80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 80 at the beaches to the upper 80s to mid 90s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower
90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
CAZ040-262315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s
inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to around 80 inland.
CAZ547-262315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ548-262315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ046-262315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s except
the lower to mid 60s colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and
higher peaks.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
CAZ044-045-262315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid
80s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s
nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to
around 80 nearest the coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 nearest
the coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around
80 nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ088-262315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ053-262315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ054-262315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Winds strongest through the
Interstate 5 Corridor.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Local northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southwest with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
CAZ059-262315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
local gusts to 40 mph. Strongest around Lake Palmdale in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid
70s in the hills. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40
mph around Lake Palmdale shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ039-262315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s
cooler beaches. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler
beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid
70s cooler beaches.
CAZ034-035-262315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 50s to
around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid
60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to
mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to
mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and
80s inland.
CAZ036-262315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning, then sunny. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ052-262315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to
the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to
the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
CAZ037-262315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ051-262315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low elevations
to the 80s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at
low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
CAZ038-262315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ087-262315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense across higher terrain with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid 80s
to around 90 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
CAZ550-262315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid
80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
CAZ549-262315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
329 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s
interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to
the mid to upper 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s
interior.
