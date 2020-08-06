CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

917 FPUS56 KLOX 061028

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

CAZ041-070030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-070030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ040-070030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-070030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ548-070030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ547-070030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-070030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ088-070030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ044-045-070030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog .

Highs in the 80s except the lower to mid 70s nearest the coast.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ053-054-070030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson,

and Sandberg

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-070030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

and 60s. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ052-070030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-070030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 70s inland. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower

80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning Low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ036-070030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning Low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ037-070030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to

mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to around 60 except the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ051-070030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the

60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-070030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ549-070030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70

interior.

$$

CAZ550-070030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

328 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s to

around 80 interior.

$$

ASR

