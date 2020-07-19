CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

309 FPUS56 KLOX 191043

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

CAZ041-192330-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. West

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to

around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

CAZ040-192330-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

CAZ547-192330-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

CAZ548-192330-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ046-192330-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-192330-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ088-192330-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ053-192330-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ054-192330-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid

50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ059-192330-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening,

diminishingto 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

CAZ039-192330-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph western portion

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph,

mainly western portions, diminishing late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 cooler beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph western

portion late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph,

mainly western portions, diminishing late.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper

60s cooler beaches. Local northwest winds 15 to 25 mph western

portions in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to

around 70 cooler beaches.

CAZ034-035-192330-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

Northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

CAZ036-192330-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the 80s to near 90.

CAZ052-192330-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Areas of

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph,

diminishing late.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

CAZ037-192330-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas

Valley after midnight. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid

60s on the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the lower to mid 60s on the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 on

the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ051-192330-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

CAZ038-192330-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ087-192330-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

CAZ550-192330-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s to around 80 interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s

to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

CAZ549-192330-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

343 AM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior.

