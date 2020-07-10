CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020
179 FPUS56 KLOX 101012
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
CAZ041-110015-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the
upper 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-110015-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ040-110015-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches
to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches
to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the
upper 70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the
upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-110015-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid 60s
to around 70 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-110015-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ547-110015-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ088-110015-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
$$
CAZ045-110015-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ044-110015-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ046-110015-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 except the
upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s and 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ054-110015-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-110015-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at
low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-110015-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ052-110015-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-110015-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s
to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ035-110015-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s
inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in
the 50s to around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the 80s to lower 90s inland. Northwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-110015-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ051-110015-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 105 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70
at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-110015-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the mid
60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the
lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s except the mid 60s in
the Carrizo Plain.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ038-110015-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ550-110015-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the
lower 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast
to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
$$
CAZ549-110015-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
312 AM PDT Fri Jul 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the
lower to mid 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20
to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast
to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
ASR
