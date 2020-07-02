CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

_____

069 FPUS56 KLOX 021015

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

CAZ041-022315-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-022315-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-022315-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-022315-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then clearing to the

beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s except

the lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ548-022315-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-022315-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ044-045-022315-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ088-022315-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ046-022315-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s except the mid 60s coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to around 90 except around 80 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ054-022315-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, except for patchy low clouds and fog along coastal

slopes early this morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at

low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-022315-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at

low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-022315-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. Strongest around Lake Palmdale.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Strongest around Lake Palmdale in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ034-035-022315-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s to mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to

the 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

$$

CAZ036-022315-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ052-022315-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at

low elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-022315-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ051-022315-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the

mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-022315-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for low clouds and fog in the Salinas

Valley after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ549-022315-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ550-022315-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

315 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and patchy fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70

interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to

mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around

80 interior.

$$

Kaplan

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather