CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

379 FPUS56 KLOX 141115

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

CAZ041-150130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to near 80 inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows

near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to near 80 inland.

CAZ087-150130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ040-150130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to near 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

CAZ039-150130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Below passes and

canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph through

mid morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Below passes

and canyons...north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80. East winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

Below passes and canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph. Winds strongest west of Goeleta.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15

to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ548-150130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ547-150130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ046-150130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to near 80.

CAZ088-150130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ044-045-150130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ054-150130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. North

winds 25 to 35 mph with local gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to near 60. West winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to near 60. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-150130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to near 60 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to near 80 at high elevations.

CAZ059-150130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph and isolated gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ052-150130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning diminishing to 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to near 80 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and lower 80s

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ034-150130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to

the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to near 70 at the beaches

to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s to near 80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper

70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT through SATURDAY...Clear except for night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

CAZ035-150130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to near 70 at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to near

80 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT through SATURDAY...Clear except for night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

CAZ036-150130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT through SATURDAY...Clear except for night through

morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ037-150130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to near 90.

CAZ051-150130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to near 90. Northeast winds 10

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to near 80 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to near 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to near 80 at high elevations.

CAZ038-150130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to near 90.

CAZ549-150130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Northwest winds 20

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 60 near the coast to near 70 interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ550-150130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

415 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to near80

interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to near 80

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to near 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to near 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

