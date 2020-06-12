CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020
_____
345 FPUS56 KLOX 121016
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
CAZ041-130000-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower
80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
$$
CAZ087-130000-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ040-130000-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around
70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25
mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-130000-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper
60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Below passes and canyons west of
Goeleta...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the
mid 60s to around 70 cooler beaches. Below passes and canyons west of
Goeleta...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Below passes
and canyons...north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Below passes
and canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around
70 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s except the mid 60s cooler beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-130000-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ547-130000-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ046-130000-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for low clouds fog on the coastal slopes.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
in the 70s to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds fog on the coastal
slopes.. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds fog on the coastal
slopes. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10
to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
$$
CAZ044-045-130000-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ088-130000-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CAZ059-130000-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Locally
stronger gusts in the Lake Palmdale area.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Locally
stronger gusts in the Lake Palmdale area.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Locally
stronger gusts in the Lake Palmdale area.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Locally
stronger gusts in the Lake Palmdale area.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ054-130000-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s
at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-130000-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low
elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25
mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the
40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around
60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-130000-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15
to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to
the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-130000-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading
inland. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s
to lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to
around 80 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-130000-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog in the evening. Lows around
50. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ037-130000-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ051-130000-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25
mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-130000-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ549-130000-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 60s
to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts to 50
mph decreasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds
20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the
60s.
$$
CAZ550-130000-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
316 AM PDT Fri Jun 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 25
to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid
70s to around 80 interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast
to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather