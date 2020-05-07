CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
_____
892 FPUS56 KLOX 070958
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
CAZ041-072330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 70s and 80s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s
inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the morning and night,
otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,
otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs from
the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
$$
CAZ040-072330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the
beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs from
the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the morning and night,
otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid
70s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,
otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ547-072330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. North to northeast winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except patchy low
clouds and fog in the night and morning. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ548-072330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around
15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,
otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ046-072330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower
to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,
otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ044-045-072330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to
upper 70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog closer to the coast after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-072330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Areas of northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 35 mph shifting to the
east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid to upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ053-072330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys
and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at
low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid
40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in
colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ054-072330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the 70s at high
elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower
50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid
60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s to
around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around
50 at low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ059-072330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20 percent
chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ039-072330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s except the lower to
mid 70s cooler beaches. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph early. Then, areas of northeast winds around 15
mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except the
lower to mid 60s cooler beaches.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s except the lower to mid 60s
cooler beaches.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ034-035-072330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the
beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. North winds around
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper
70s and 80s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around
80 inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the
morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower
to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, becoming
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to around
70 inland.
$$
CAZ036-072330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low
clouds and fog in the morning and night. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-072330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 80s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 50 mph early. Then, areas of northeast winds
15 to 25 mph for the remainder of the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to around 80 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to
mid 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower
50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at
low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to
upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to
the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the
lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 at high
elevations.
$$
CAZ037-072330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. North
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s
except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to around 90. West winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ051-072330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to
around 80 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at low elevations
to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the
60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ038-072330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ087-072330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to
the mid 80s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the
night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to around 60. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,
otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ550-072330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to
the mid 80s to around 90 interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to
the mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s
near the coast to the lower 70s interior. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from around 60 near the coast to around 70 interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,
otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs from around
60 near the coast to around 70 interior.
$$
CAZ549-072330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
258 AM PDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to
the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning and
night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,
otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
Hall
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather