CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

CAZ041-060215-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-060215-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ547-548-060215-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, Universal City,

Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

CAZ046-060215-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ088-060215-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

CAZ054-060215-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow developing with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet.

Snow accumulation around 4 inches. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation around 6 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Lows from

the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then rain and snow showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Storm total snow

accumulation 12 to 24 inches. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs from the upper

40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ059-060215-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ040-060215-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-045-060215-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ053-060215-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation around 7 inches. Lows from

the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder

valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows from the 30s

to around 40 at low elevations to 15 to 22 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning then rain and snow showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet. Storm total snow accumulation 8 to 16

inches. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers developing likely in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the upper

30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ039-060215-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ052-060215-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow developing. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet in the morning. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Highs from

the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 to 4000

feet. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet increasing to 4500 feet.

Storm total snow accumulation around 2-8 inches. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s

to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

CAZ035-060215-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds around 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to the mid to upper 60s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ036-060215-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

70.

CAZ034-060215-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to around 60 inland. South winds around 15 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

CAZ051-060215-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ037-060215-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ549-060215-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ550-060215-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

303 AM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

