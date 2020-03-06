CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

099 FPUS56 KLOX 061124

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

CAZ041-070130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ087-070130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ040-070130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-070130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ548-070130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY... Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

CAZ547-070130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ046-070130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-070130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-070130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

CAZ059-070130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ054-070130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation around 1

inch. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s

in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Lows from the mid 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to

around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers. Lows from the

mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40

in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-070130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain or snow showers. Lows from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s at high

elevations.

CAZ052-070130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to around 50 at

high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ034-035-070130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 60s inland.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

CAZ036-070130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20

percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy then mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ037-070130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ051-070130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ038-070130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ549-070130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

CAZ550-070130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

324 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs from the lower to

mid 50s near the coast to around 60 interior. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

