CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020

062 FPUS56 KLOX 011207

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

CAZ041-020045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Strongest

along the coast. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ040-020045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the afternoon. Strongest along the coast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Strongest along the

coast. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-020045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

CAZ548-020045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ046-020045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except

around 40 colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ044-045-020045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower

30s in the Ojai Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

lower to mid 30s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

CAZ088-020045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

CAZ053-020045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to around 40 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing

to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Storm total snow

accumulation 1-3 inches. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Storm total

snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs from the mid 50s to mid

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ054-020045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 20

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing

to 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 2-3 inches. Lows from the

mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys

and peaks. Local Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with local

gusts to 45 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning,mainly eastern portion, then sunny in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation

around 6 inches. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds strongest through the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-020045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the foothills this morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet. Light snow

accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation

around 1 inch in the foothills. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet in the morning. Storm total snow accumulation

around 1 inch in the foothills. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-020045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Strongest

western portion.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north around 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ034-020045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from around 50 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ035-020045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north

around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to around 70 inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to around 70 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-020045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ052-020045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet .Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 1

inch. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid

60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at

high elevations.

CAZ037-020045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms

and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

around 40 in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in

the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the Carrizo

Plain.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-020045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs in the 40s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet early in the morning. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation around

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-020045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet decreasing to

2500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ087-020045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of west winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

west winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-020045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

from the lower to mid 50s near the coast to the lower 60s

interior. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ549-020045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

407 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

