CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

192 FPUS56 KLOX 281148

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

CAZ041-290030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming east to northeast 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-290030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ040-290030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ039-290030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-290030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-290030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ044-290030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. mainly Ojai Valley

and wind protected areas. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ045-290030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning for wind protected

areas. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ088-290030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ046-290030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-290030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet.

2-4 inches snow accumulations possible. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

4-8 inches snow accumulations possible. Highs from the 40s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25

mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Lows from

the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ053-290030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. 2-4 inches snow

accumulations possible. Lows from the 30s at low elevations to

the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet increasing to 4000 feet. 2-4 inches snow

accumulations possible Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Lows

from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ059-290030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet. 1-3 inches snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the mid 30s to around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around

30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ034-035-290030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ036-290030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds around 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ052-290030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Lows

from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ038-290030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

CAZ051-290030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ037-290030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-290030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ550-290030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

348 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

