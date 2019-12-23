CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

962 FPUS56 KLOX 231211

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

CAZ041-240200-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-240200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ040-240200-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers developing in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds around 15

mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ039-240200-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers developing likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds around 15

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ548-240200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-240200-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 15

mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ088-240200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ045-240200-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers developing in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 15

mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ044-240200-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers developing in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds

around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ046-240200-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail

in the evening. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ054-240200-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation around 8 inches. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail in the evening. Snow level 5000 to 5500

feet. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Storm total snow

accumulation around 14 inches. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Lows from the mid

30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet increasing to 4500 feet. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing with snow likely after

midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower

40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ053-240200-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around 4 inches. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. Highs

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

lower 40s at high elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation

around 7 inches. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations

to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500

feet increasing to 4000 feet. Light snow accumulations possible.

Highs from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations.

CAZ059-240200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s to around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Snow possible in the foothills. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow possible in the foothills.

Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow possible in the foothills. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow possible in the foothills. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

CAZ052-240200-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows from the

40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000

feet. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows from the upper 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

CAZ034-240200-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

from around 50 at the beaches to the mid to upper 50s inland.

North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s and 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid 50s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50

at the beaches to the mid 50s inland. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to

mid 50s at the beaches to the upper 50s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ035-240200-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ036-240200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ051-240200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around

50. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

CAZ037-240200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ038-240200-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers developing. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ550-240200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20

to 30 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

CAZ549-240200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

411 AM PST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

