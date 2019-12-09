CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019
_____
280 FPUS56 KLOX 091106
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
CAZ041-100200-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ087-100200-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear in the night and
morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ040-100200-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ039-100200-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local north winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decrerasing to around 15 mph by
late morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North
winds around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ548-100200-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ547-100200-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ088-100200-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ045-100200-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ044-100200-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local north winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ046-100200-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph woth gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ054-100200-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs
from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s
to mid 50s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40
in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid
50s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the
mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs from the 60s at low
elevations to the 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid to upper 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid
30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs from
the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower
50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-100200-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except cloudy on the north slopes in the morning.
Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10
to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s
to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high
elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid
30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s
to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from
the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid
40s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-100200-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ052-100200-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except mostly cloudy in the northeast portion in
the morning. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from around 60 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s
in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at
low elevations to the 50s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20
mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s to mid
50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the lower 60s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from
the 50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper
50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
from the mid to upper 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to
around 60 at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper
30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow.
Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid
40s to lower 50s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-100200-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the
beaches to the lower 60s inland.
$$
CAZ035-100200-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
50. Highs in the 60s and lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ036-100200-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s to around 50. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ051-100200-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
upper 40s and 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ037-100200-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear in the night and
morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ038-100200-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ550-100200-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ549-100200-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
306 AM PST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
ASR
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather