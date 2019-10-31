CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
441 FPUS56 KLOX 311113
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
CAZ041-312330-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Below passes
and canyons from Pacific Palisades to the Ventura County Line.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ087-312330-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ040-312330-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated gusts
to 45 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ039-312330-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ548-312330-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Local Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph across the foothills in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
$$
CAZ547-312330-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, diminishing some in the
afternoon. Strongest winds across the western portion.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around
40 western valley. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North to northeast winds
15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North to
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ088-312330-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25
mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to 60
mph in the foothills this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ045-312330-
Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, smoky. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph late in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ044-312330-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East to Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph late in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to 60
mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s except the mid 30s in the
Ojai Valley. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ046-312330-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds
25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph late in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to 70 mph
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around
40 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s except around 40 colder valleys.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ054-312330-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts
to 70 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low
elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s
at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-312330-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. East
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Lowering to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low
elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. East
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low
elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at
low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ059-312330-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30 except the
mid to upper 30s in the hills. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s except
the upper 30s to mid 40s in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ052-312330-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations
to the 60s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low
elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low
elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at
low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to
the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low
elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s
at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the mid
60s to around 70 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at
low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the
mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-312330-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
and San Simeon
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the
upper 70s inland. Local northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around
80 inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Northwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except
around 50 in the hills.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the
lower 70s inland.
$$
CAZ035-312330-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid
70s to around 80 inland.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the
upper 70s inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the
beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches
to the mid 70s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-312330-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear. patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ051-312330-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to
the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ037-312330-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds
around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s except the upper 30s to mid 40s in the
Carrizo Plain.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s except the
lower to mid 40s in the Carrizo Plain.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s and 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ038-312330-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds
around 15 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ549-312330-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.
$$
CAZ550-312330-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
413 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to
upper 70s interior. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid
to upper 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid
to upper 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid
70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the
mid 70s interior.
$$
Kaplan
