CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

CAZ041-180030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ087-180030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from around

70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from around 70 near the coast to

around 80 interior. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

CAZ040-180030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows around 60. Highs from the lower to mid

70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

CAZ039-180030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local

north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ548-180030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ547-180030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ088-180030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90.

CAZ045-180030-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the 80s to around 90.

CAZ044-180030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

CAZ046-180030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ054-180030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

Highs 80s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

CAZ053-180030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except cloudy on the north slopes in the morning.

Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s and 50s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around

60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the 70s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s to around 80 at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations.

CAZ059-180030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ052-180030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows from around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 60s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower

80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to around 80 at high elevations.

CAZ034-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

beaches in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at

the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

CAZ035-180030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s

inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower

80s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the

upper 70s and 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Night through morning low clouds and fog,

otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs from the mid

60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

CAZ036-180030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s. West winds 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ051-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s and 80s. West winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower

70s at high elevations. North afternoon winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ037-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s and 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ038-180030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning and night,

otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ550-180030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs

from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior.

CAZ549-180030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

335 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy in the night and morning,

otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

