CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

_____

625 FPUS56 KLOX 171015

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

CAZ041-180100-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s

inland.

$$

CAZ087-180100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid

80s interior.

$$

CAZ040-180100-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-180100-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 60s and 70s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around

70 cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-180100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-180100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ046-180100-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80 except around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog on the coastal slopes early

spreading inland. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

80s to around 90 except the lower to mid 70s coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-180100-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows near 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 80s to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-180100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CAZ059-180100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

CAZ054-180100-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 80s at low elevations

to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-180100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

70s to around 80 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-180100-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low elevations to

the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-180100-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog, except some

beaches remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to

upper 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the

mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-180100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s and 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ037-180100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 40s and 50s except the lower

to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except

the upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-180100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-180100-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

$$

CAZ549-180100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ550-180100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

315 AM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather