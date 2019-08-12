CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

658 FPUS56 KLOX 121015

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

CAZ041-130030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs

from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to

mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-130030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the

coast to the mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from

the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s interior.

$$

CAZ040-130030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-130030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around

70 cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to

mid 70s cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear except for patchy night

through morning low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ548-130030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs 91 to 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-130030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-130030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around

90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid

70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the lower to mid 80s

coastal slopes and higher peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to

upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-130030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ088-130030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

60s. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ059-130030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

Lows in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-130030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90

at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.

Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid

70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s

to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-130030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations to the

80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the

60s to around 70 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 101 at low elevations

to the 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-130030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the upper 60s to

mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to

the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower

to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-130030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in

the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s to

around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to

lower 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs

from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-130030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Night through morning low clouds

and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ037-130030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid

to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Highs 92

to 103.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the mid 60s to around 70 in

the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ051-130030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 104 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 96 to 103 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the

mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations to the 70s

to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-130030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s

to around 70. Highs 95 to 104.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ549-130030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the

mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ550-130030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

315 AM PDT Mon Aug 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the

coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid 70s to around 80 interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather