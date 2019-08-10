CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
CAZ041-110100-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs mid to
upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s
inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
CAZ087-110100-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s
to around 80.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s. Areas of west winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 70s
to around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s
interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
CAZ040-110100-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning
then sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s
inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the mid 50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to
around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.
CAZ039-110100-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Local north winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Below
passes and canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Winds strongest west of Goleta.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around
70 cooler beaches. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Below
passes and canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Winds strongest west of Goleta.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70
cooler beaches. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 cooler
beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler
beaches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
CAZ548-110100-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ547-110100-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ046-110100-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes
and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
coastal slopes after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility
one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility
one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except
the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal
slopes and higher peaks.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes
and higher peaks.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the
80s except the mid to upper 70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.
CAZ044-045-110100-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
afternoon winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
CAZ088-110100-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the north with local gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.
CAZ059-110100-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the hills.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ054-110100-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Winds strongest through
the Interstate 5 Corridor.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 35 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the
mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10
to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. North
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
CAZ053-110100-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low elevations
to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low
elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower
60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
70s to around 80 at high elevations.
CAZ052-110100-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Winds
strongest in the Santa Ynez range.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low
elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s
at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid
to upper 70s at high elevations.
CAZ034-035-110100-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s
at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the 60s
at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to
around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from
the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the
60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.
CAZ036-110100-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper
70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s.
West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
CAZ037-110100-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog near Paso
Robles. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to mid
60s in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the
mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
CAZ051-110100-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility
one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at
low elevations to around 80 at high elevations. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at
low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low
elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20
mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low elevations to
the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60s to around 70 at low elevations
to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low
elevations to the 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
CAZ038-110100-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ549-110100-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the mid
to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the
mid to upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.
CAZ550-110100-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
327 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around
70 near the coast to around 80 interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Fog
locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows
around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around
70 near the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper
70s to mid 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the
upper 70s to mid 80s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around
80 interior.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the
coast to the mid 70s to around 80 interior.
