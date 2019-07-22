CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019

_____

492 FPUS56 KLOX 221016

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

CAZ041-230130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid

70s to around 80 at the beaches to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid

to upper 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-230130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

around 80 interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast

to the mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the mid

70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

CAZ040-230130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80

inland.

$$

CAZ039-230130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s cooler beaches.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the hills.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s except the lower to mid 70s cooler beaches. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

around 70 cooler beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler

beaches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

$$

CAZ548-230130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-230130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ046-230130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except

the upper 70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 90 to 100

except the lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal

slopes and higher peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and

higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-230130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ088-230130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ059-230130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20

percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

CAZ054-230130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to

mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 90 to 100 at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the

mid 60s to around 70 in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 91 to 101 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-230130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations to around 80 at

high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations

to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the upper

80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70

at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-230130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 94 to 104

at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid

70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-230130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower

90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around

70 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid

90s inland. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s and

80s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland.

$$

CAZ036-230130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ037-230130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 85 to

100. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the

Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s

except the upper 60s to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

$$

CAZ051-230130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from 97 to 105

at low elevations to the upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower

70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-230130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 91 to

100. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

$$

CAZ549-230130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower

60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the

lower 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-230130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

316 AM PDT Mon Jul 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around

80 interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early then sunny. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the lower 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather