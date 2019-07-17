CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

_____

328 FPUS56 KLOX 171011

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

CAZ041-180030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the upper

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper

80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-180030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-180030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-180030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ548-180030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ547-180030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

$$

CAZ046-180030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 80 except the upper 60s coastal slopes and

higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 coastal slopes and higher

peaks.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower to mid

70s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-180030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 nearest the coast. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s except the mid 60s to around 70 nearest the

coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 nearest the coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper 60s

to mid 70s nearest the coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the mid to upper

70s nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to

around 80 nearest the coast.

$$

CAZ088-180030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ059-180030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 92 to

102.

$$

CAZ054-180030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the

70s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid

80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-180030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid to upper 50s at low elevations to

the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid

to upper 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60 at low elevations to the

upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-180030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s and 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

$$

CAZ036-180030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog.

Highs mid 70s to mid 80s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s

to around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog.Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ037-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the

lower to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for morning low clouds and fog in the

Salinas Valley. Highs in the 70s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except around 60 in the Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to around 90. Southwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the

Carrizo Plain.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s

except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except

the mid to upper 60s in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

$$

CAZ051-180030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-180030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

$$

CAZ549-180030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ550-180030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

311 AM PDT Wed Jul 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from

the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower to mid

70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s to around 80

interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather