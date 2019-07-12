CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast
CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019
996 FPUS56 KLOX 121155 AAA
ZFPLOX
Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
500 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
CAZ041-122315-
Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-
Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,
and Long Beach
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. West
winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Lows in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the
mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the evening.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower
90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s to
around 90 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows
in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs
from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid
80s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from
the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.
$$
CAZ087-122315-
Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-
Including Avalon
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly
cloudy. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the 60s.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s
interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s to around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ040-122315-
Ventura County Coast-
Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Patchy dense fog through mid morning with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper
70s to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around
15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the
upper 70s to mid 80s inland.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper
70s inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper
70s inland.
$$
CAZ039-122315-
Santa Barbara County South Coast-
Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the
beaches in the morning. Local dense fog through mid morning with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Local
northwest winds 15 to 25 mph below passes and canyons in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of
northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph below
passes and canyons, diminishing late.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s except the
upper 60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the upper
60s to mid 70s cooler beaches. Southwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around
70 cooler beaches.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the mid
60s to around 70 cooler beaches.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly
cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around
60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.
$$
CAZ548-122315-
Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-
Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona
500 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
Updated
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs
90 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the 80s.
$$
CAZ547-122315-
Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-
Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. South winds around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ046-122315-
Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds on coastal slopes through mid
morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the 90s except 80s coastal slopes
and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s except the upper 70s
and 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper
70s to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks. South winds 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s except around
80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the
mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ044-045-122315-
Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-
Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,
Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except
the lower 70s in the hills.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except 80s far western
sections. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s
except the lower 70s in the hills. Southwest winds around 15 mph
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s except 80s western sections.
Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except
lower to mid 80s western sections.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.
$$
CAZ088-122315-
Santa Clarita Valley-
Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.
South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ059-122315-
Antelope Valley-
Including Lancaster and Palmdale
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s and 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
$$
CAZ054-122315-
Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-
Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s
at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys
and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder
valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ053-122315-
Ventura County Mountains-
Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 103 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s
at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s
at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s and 60s at
low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low
elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ052-122315-
Santa Barbara County Mountains-
Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,
and Dick Smith Wilderness Area
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 102 at low elevations to the mid
80s to around 90 at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at low
elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph in the evening, diminishing late.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 70s at
low elevations to the mid to upper 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 70 at low
elevations to the lower to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s
at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and
peaks.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 80s to lower 90s at low
elevations to the 70s at high elevations.
$$
CAZ034-035-122315-
San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-
Santa Barbara County Central Coast-
Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,
San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the 80s inland.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
along the beaches after midnight. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the 50s except the
mid to upper 60s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid
to upper 80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the 50s except the mid to upper 60s in the
hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the
80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s
inland.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds
and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s
inland.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low
clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s
inland.
$$
CAZ036-122315-
Santa Ynez Valley-
Including Solvang and Santa Ynez
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs
90 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s nearest the coast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100 except the mid to upper 80s
nearest the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s
nearest the coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.
Highs in the 80s to around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
$$
CAZ037-122315-
San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-
Including Paso Robles and Atascadero
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 103. Northwest winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except
around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s
except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain. West winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 106. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except
the mid 60s to around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s except the lower to
mid 60s in the Carrizo Plain.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 100.
$$
CAZ051-122315-
San Luis Obispo County Mountains-
Including Black Mountain
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the mid
80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at
low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and
peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 96 to 106 at low elevations to the
mid 80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 60s to mid
70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder
valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the
80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around
70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder
valleys and peaks.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the
lower to mid 80s at high elevations.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations
to the 50s in colder valleys and peaks.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the
mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low
elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.
$$
CAZ038-122315-
Cuyama Valley-
Including Cuyama
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. North winds around 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ549-122315-
San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of dense
fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in
the 60s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Fog
after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower
to mid 70s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Fog after midnight. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter
mile or less. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Fog in the
morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or
less. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower
to mid 70s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs from around 60 near the coast to around
70 interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ550-122315-
Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-
330 AM PDT Fri Jul 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and dense fog in the
morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from around
70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Fog after midnight. Fog locally dense
with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid 50s to
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid
70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Fog after midnight. Fog locally
dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Lows in the mid
50s to around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Fog in the morning. Fog locally dense with
visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid
70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the
upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the
upper 70s interior.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the
coast to around 80 interior.
$$
