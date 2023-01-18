CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

_____

229 FPUS55 KVEF 180747

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1146 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-181200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1146 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 17. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 19 to 29. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 4 to 14.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 34.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 18.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 42.

Lows 25 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

22 to 27. Highs 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 41.

$$

CAZ521-181200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1146 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 24 to 34. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 13 to 21. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 41.

Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 27.

Highs 36 to 41.

$$

CAZ520-181200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1146 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 27. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 25. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 51.

Lows 31 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ522-181200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1146 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...around

41 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...around

62 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 26 to 29 in the

mountains...around 39 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 39 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 27 in the

mountains...around 39 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 43 to 46 in the

mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 29 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33 in the mountains...

around 39 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around

65 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 in the

mountains...around 39 at Furnace Creek. Highs 43 to 46 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 31 in the mountains...around

39 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 46 in the mountains...around 62 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-181200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1146 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 49 to 52. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 54. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

Highs 53 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

$$

CAZ524-181200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1146 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 34. Highs around

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. Lows

around 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

$$

CAZ525-526-181200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1146 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39 in Twentynine Palms...

32 to 35 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 34 near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...51 to

54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

35 to 38 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around

33 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 55 to 58 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 38 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...33 to 36 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 37. Highs 56 to

59 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather