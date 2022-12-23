CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

_____

907 FPUS55 KVEF 230742

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-231200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs

around 55. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in

the evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant accumulations

are possible. Lows around 38. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs around 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then snow showers likely and chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 43. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ521-231200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

Lows around 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. Lows

around 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers likely and snow showers in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 48. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 38. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs around 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 43. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ520-231200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs around

60. Lows around 45. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ522-231200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...around 71 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 51 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

60 in the mountains...around 76 at Furnace Creek. Lows around

43 in the mountains...around 52 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58 in the

mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 43 in the

mountains...around 53 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around

73 at Furnace Creek. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...53 to 56 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

37 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CAZ523-231200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 67.

Lows around 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66. Lows

46 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 49 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61.

$$

CAZ524-231200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 68.

Lows around 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 61.

$$

CAZ525-526-231200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1141 PM PST Thu Dec 22 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 71.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 52 in Twentynine Palms and around

Yucca Valley...around 48 near Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...63 to 66 near Joshua

Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 in Twentynine

Palms...around 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather