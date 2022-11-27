CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1151 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1151 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 14 to 24. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 43. Lows 29 to

34.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 42.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1151 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 26. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 38. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 42.

Lows around 29.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 38 to 43. Lows around 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 41.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1151 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

Highs 52 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 51. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 54.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1151 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...around 72 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 44 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 in

the mountains...around 43 at Furnace Creek. Highs 44 to 47 in the

mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32 in

the mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 48 in

the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers. Lows

around 34 in the mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of snow showers. Highs around

45 in the mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers. Lows around 33 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace

Creek. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace

Creek. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1151 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 57. Lows around

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39.

Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1151 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 35 to 38. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 58. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1151 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

68 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 63 in Twentynine

Palms...around 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63.

Lows 39 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46 in Twentynine

Palms...around 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

