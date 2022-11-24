CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1136 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

CAZ519-241200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1136 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 51. Lows

around 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 46. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Lows around 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

25 to 30.

CAZ521-241200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1136 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

33. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 24.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42.

CAZ520-241200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1136 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Highs

62 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37. Highs

59 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ522-241200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1136 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

around 52 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...

around 77 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 48 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...around 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 in the mountains...

around 75 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 in the

mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...around 75 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

35 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to

55 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 29 in the mountains...around

41 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45 in the mountains...around

65 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-241200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1136 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Highs

around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 42.

Highs 63 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 38.

Highs 59 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

CAZ524-241200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1136 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 66. Lows

around 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 56. Lows 36 to

39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

CAZ525-241200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1136 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 45 near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...66 to 69 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 43 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to

45. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

62 to 65 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...around 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

CAZ526-241200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1136 PM PST Wed Nov 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

44 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 62. Lows 40 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

