Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1251 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

CAZ519-041100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1251 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely and chance

of rain showers after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows

around 39. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers likely. Cooler.

Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely. Accumulations are

possible. Lows around 32. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Significant

accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 26. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26.

Highs 37 to 42.

CAZ521-041100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1251 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 38.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 49. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulations

are possible. Lows around 32. Highs 39 to 49. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 27. Highs around 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26.

Highs around 40.

CAZ520-041100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1251 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 46. Highs 62 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

and snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows around

38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 51. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 51. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

CAZ522-041100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1251 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

around 51 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 53 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around

79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

around 55 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

44 in the mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 78 at Furnace

Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 58 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 46 in the

mountains...around 71 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 33 in the mountains...

around 52 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of snow showers. Highs

around 46 in the mountains...around 68 at Furnace Creek. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-041100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1251 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 66. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 61. Lows 43 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 59.

CAZ524-041100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1251 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 73. Lows

49 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

Highs around 61.

CAZ525-526-041100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1251 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 53. Highs

around 74 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 54 in Twentynine Palms...around 48 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 50 to

53 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

