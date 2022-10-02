CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

CAZ519-021100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

Highs 74 to 79.

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 64. Highs

around 90.

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...

around 77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...around 104 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around

107 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63 in the mountains...

around 79 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around

107 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the

mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in the mountains...around

106 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 in the

mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 83 in the

mountains...around 105 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 96. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 68. Highs

93 to 96.

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 97. Lows

69 to 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 94. Lows

around 70.

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley...around 69 near Joshua

Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley...around 90 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...

66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley...around 91 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 100 in Twentynine

Palms...around 94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in Twentynine

Palms...around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

91 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in

Twentynine Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

