960 FPUS55 KVEF 170812

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

CAZ519-171100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

68 to 73. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ521-171100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

CAZ520-171100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 56 to 59. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84.

Lows 56 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

CAZ522-171100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...around

103 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...

around 76 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...around

99 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...

around 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in

the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 56 in

the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in the mountains...around

99 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58 in the mountains...

around 76 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around 103 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-171100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

63. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

CAZ524-171100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs

90 to 93.

CAZ525-526-171100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley...around 66 near Joshua

Tree. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley...around 89 near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...83 to

86 around Yucca Valley...around 87 near Joshua Tree. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

72 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97 in

Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

