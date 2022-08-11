CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ 951 FPUS55 KVEF 110642 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1141 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-111100- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1141 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows around 67. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 81. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows around 66. Highs around 82. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ CAZ521-111100- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1141 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 86. Lows around 67. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 84. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 82. Lows around 66. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ CAZ520-111100- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1141 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 98. Lows around 74. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 97. Lows around 74. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 94. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 94. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. $$ CAZ522-111100- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1141 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains... around 92 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...around 113 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains... around 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...around 113 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70 in the mountains... around 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 91 in the mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 73 in the mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 111 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 72 in the mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ CAZ523-111100- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1141 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 78. Highs around 102. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 79. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. $$ CAZ524-111100- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1141 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 81. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 99. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Lows around 81. Highs around 99. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 81. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 98. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. $$ CAZ525-526-111100- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1141 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca Valley...around 100 near Joshua Tree. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley...around 99 near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 84 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around 84 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 83 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around 96 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.