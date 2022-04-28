CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

111 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

CAZ519-281100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

111 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 29 to 39. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 45 to 50.

CAZ521-281100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

111 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 70 to 76.

Lows 46 to 51.

CAZ520-281100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

111 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

73 to 76. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming north 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 84 to 87.

Lows 53 to 56.

CAZ522-281100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

111 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...94 to 97 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

around 70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around

80 in the mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in

the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in the mountains...around 99 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to

55 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in

the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-281100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

111 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 78. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Highs

around 90.

CAZ524-281100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

111 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 59 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs

around 90.

CAZ525-526-281100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

111 AM PDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine

Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...

50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...80 to

83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine

Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

