CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022

021 FPUS55 KVEF 050906

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

106 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-051200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

106 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

trace to no accumulation. Near steady temperature around 19.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 21. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 26 to

31.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 29 to

34.

CAZ521-051200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

106 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of flurries in the evening. A trace to no accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 27 to

32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 30 to

35.

CAZ520-051200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

106 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 46 to 49. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58. Lows 32 to

35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows 35 to

38.

CAZ522-051200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

106 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 30 in the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace

Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

trace to no accumulation. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around 73 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35 in the mountains...around

46 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-051200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

106 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Chance

of sprinkles. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

through the day. Highs 52 to 55. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph in the morning. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 74. Lows

43 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ524-051200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

106 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 40 to

43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 56. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

43 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ525-051200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

106 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Chance of sprinkles. Lows 43 to 46 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...39 to 42 around Yucca

Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of sprinkles in the evening.

A trace to no accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows around 40 in

Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...around

40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around

59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 38 near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 41 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

41 to 44 near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms...around

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine

Palms and around Yucca Valley...39 to 42 near Joshua Tree. Highs

71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-051200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

106 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76. Lows

46 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs 72 to 75.

