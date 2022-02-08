CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

494 FPUS55 KVEF 081006

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-090000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 39 to

44.

$$

CAZ521-090000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 38 to

43.

$$

CAZ520-090000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

71 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72. Lows 43 to

46.

$$

CAZ522-090000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...50 to

53 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...83 to 86 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...52 to

55 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-090000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs

75 to 78.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

around 50.

$$

CAZ524-090000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

75 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 74 to 77.

$$

CAZ525-526-090000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...69 to

72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 50 near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

around 80 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

$$

