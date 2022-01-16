CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-170000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Snow level 6800 feet.

Highs 33 to 43. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 6800 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

38. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 35 to

40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 36 to

41.

CAZ521-170000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 6400 feet. Lows 30 to 38.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 36 to

41.

CAZ520-170000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

42. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows 40 to

43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows 40 to

43.

CAZ522-170000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace

Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in

the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-170000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

47. Highs 64 to 67.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 43 to

46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 42 to

45.

CAZ524-170000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

46. Highs 65 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs 65 to 68.

CAZ525-526-170000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca

Valley. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...around

67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...42 to 45 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

